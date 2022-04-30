2022 NFL Draft: Round 4 Discussion

Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft is just about ready to get underway, and we are once again here to help you keep track of everything that’s happening with the Minnesota Vikings at this year’s selection meeting in Las Vegas.

As it stands right now, the Vikings are slated to make one selection in the fourth round, and that will come at #122 overall. That’s a pick that they received from the Indianapolis Colts in Friday night’s trade that allowed them to move up and select Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr.

We’ve only got one live broadcast today, as the folks from Climbing the Pocket will once again be live for the entirety of the third day of NFL Draft action. You can watch their video here, or you can go to the Climbing the Pocket YouTube page to interact with the show.

As always, if things start to bog down a bit in the comments section, we will put together a new thread to continue the discussion for Round 4.

We’re a little less than thirty minutes away from the last day of the NFL Draft getting started, and we hope that you’ll join us for all of today’s coverage.