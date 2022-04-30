2022 NFL Draft: Round 5 Discussion

We are moving right along on the Las Vegas Strip, as we are moving into Round 5 of the 2022 NFL Draft as the Minnesota Vikings (and the 31 other teams that don’t matter as much) continue to add the newest members of the NFL to their rosters.

The Vikings made three different trades during Round 4, a trade up with the Cleveland Browns and a pair of trade downs with the Las Vegas Raiders. They did stop trading long enough to select Missouri CB Akayleb Evans at #118 overall, so the team has added five players thus far.

With all of their trades, the Vikings are now slotted to have two selections in the fifth round, both coming from the second of their trades with the Raiders. Those picks are at #165 and #169 overall.

The gang from Climbing the Pocket is continuing their live broadcast. You can watch it here or at the Climbing the Pocket YouTube page if you want to interact with the show.

Thank you to all of you that have joined us for this year’s NFL Draft! We will continue bringing you all of the news that the Vikings are making as quickly as we can get it out to you.