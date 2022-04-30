2022 NFL Draft: Round 6 Discussion

Just two more rounds remain in the 2022 NFL Draft, as your Minnesota Vikings continue to add new faces to their roster at this year’s selection meeting.

The Vikings had two selections in the fifth round when the round started, and they actually made both of those selections. At #165 overall, the team took University of Minnesota edge defender Esezi Otomewo, and then came back at #169 overall with University of North Carolina running back Ty Chandler.

As it stands now, the Vikings also have two selections in this round. They are currently slated to select at #184 overall and then come back again shortly thereafter at #191 overall.

The gang from Climbing the Pocket is continuing their live broadcast. You can watch it here or at the Climbing the Pocket YouTube page if you want to interact with the show.

