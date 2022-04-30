2022 NFL Draft: Round 7 Discussion

We’ve made it to the final round of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, ladies and gentlemen, and the Minnesota Vikings will be finishing things up here along with the rest of the National Football League.

The Vikings made two picks in the sixth round of the Draft a little bit earlier, both with a Big Ten flavor. They selected Illinois offensive tackle Vederian Lowe at pick #184, and then they came back at #191 overall to select Michigan State wide receiver Jalen Nailor.

As things stand right now, the Vikings have just one selection left, slotted to come at #227 overall.

The gang from Climbing the Pocket is continuing their live broadcast. You can watch it here or at the Climbing the Pocket YouTube page if you want to interact with the show.

We hope that you’ve enjoyed all of our coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft, but things don’t end just because Mr. Irrelevant has been selected. No, there’s still the Undrafted Free Agency push, and we’ll be tracking that for you as well, so stay tuned for that.