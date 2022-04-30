Your Minnesota Vikings Undrafted Free Agency Tracker

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially in the books, folks, but Draft Weekend is not over. That’s because it’s now time for the annual post-Draft signing frenzy known as undrafted free agency to take place.

As we do every year, we’ll be keeping track of some of the reports that will be flying around out there as to which players that went undrafted will be signing with the Minnesota Vikings. Keep in mind that, for now, these are just well-sourced reports about players that are coming to Minnesota. Any UDFA signings won’t become official until Sunday, when teams will release their full lists of players that have signed with their teams in the undrafted free agency process.

If you should happen to see or hear of any reports that we might have missed, toss them in the comments section and we'll get them included here.

Any updates we get will be placed below this original story.

The first name on the UDFA list appears to be Wake Forest edge defender Luiji Vilain.