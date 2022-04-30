Three spots the Vikings need to address on Day 3

We’re getting ready for Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft to get underway in Las Vegas. So far, the Minnesota Vikings have made four picks, with three of them focusing on the defensive side of the football, and they still have five picks remaining in the final four rounds as things stand right now.

As we head into Day 3, here are three spots that I feel the Minnesota Vikings need to address with their selections today.

1) Tight end - I talked about the tight end spot as a position of need before the Draft, and the team hasn’t done anything to address it to this point. There have only been three tight ends taken off the board thus far, and this is about the time that the Vikings need to start looking at the position. Irv Smith Jr. is coming off of a lost season because of an injury, and if he gets hurt again in 2022 there isn’t a Tyler Conklin ready to come out of the bullpen and make up for his lost production. The team has had success with late-round tight ends in recent years (Conklin and David Morgan, most notably), and they really need to look into getting someone at that spot early on Day 3.

2) Cornerback - Yes, I know that the Vikings have taken Andrew Booth Jr. already, and honestly that was a really great pick. . .Booth should have been a first-rounder and the Vikings were fortunate to get him where they did. But the team still needs more help at the position given Cameron Dantzler’s inconsistency and the fact that Patrick Peterson and Chandon Sullivan are only here on one-year deals. Personally, I’d love to see them grab Cincy CB Coby Bryant (aka “the guy from Cincinnati that wasn’t Sauce Gardner”) with one of their picks today. They might have to get him in the fourth because I’m not sure how much more he’ll drop.

3) Wide receiver - The Vikings are pretty solid at wide receiver as things stand right now. However, Adam Thielen is 32 years old and just re-did his contract. He could be in his last season with the Vikings. The team also has players like K.J. Osborn, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and the returning Bisi Johnson to complement superstar Justin Jefferson, but there’s always room for more help on the wide receiver depth chart. They need a guy that they can attempt to develop and potentially replace some of Thielen’s production in the event that he does leave after this season.

Those are my three hot spots on Day 3 for the Vikings. Who do you think the purple should be targeting on the Draft’s final day?