Your Minnesota Vikings 2022 Draft Class

After a hectic weekend for the Minnesota Vikings, the 2022 NFL Draft is officially in the books! The purple have added ten new draftees to the mix, and even though you’ve probably be following us all weekend and already know who they are, we wanted to put everyone in one place here for you to make it that much easier.

So, without any further ado, here is your Minnesota Vikings Draft class of 2022!

Round 1, #32 overall - Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

Round 2, #42 overall - Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Round 2, #59 overall - Ed Ingram, OL, Louisiana State

Round 3, #66 overall - Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

Round 4, #118 overall - Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri

Round 5, #165 overall - Esezi Otomewo, Edge, Minnesota

Round 5, #169 overall - Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina

Round 6, #184 overall - Vederian Lowe, OT, Illinois

Round 6, #189 overall - Jalen Nailor, WR, Michigan State

Round 7, #227 overall - Nick Muse, TE, South Carolina

There they are, ladies and gentlemen. . .the ten young men that make up the Minnesota Vikings’ 2022 draft class.

What do you think?