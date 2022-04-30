 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Your Minnesota Vikings 2022 Draft Class

Here’s the whole crew

By Christopher Gates
NFL: APR 28 2022 Draft Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After a hectic weekend for the Minnesota Vikings, the 2022 NFL Draft is officially in the books! The purple have added ten new draftees to the mix, and even though you’ve probably be following us all weekend and already know who they are, we wanted to put everyone in one place here for you to make it that much easier.

So, without any further ado, here is your Minnesota Vikings Draft class of 2022!

Round 1, #32 overall - Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

NCAA Football: Orange Bowl-Georgia at Michigan Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Round 2, #42 overall - Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

NCAA Football: Virginia at Clemson Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Round 2, #59 overall - Ed Ingram, OL, Louisiana State

Auburn v LSU Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Round 3, #66 overall - Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

Oklahoma v Oklahoma State Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Round 4, #118 overall - Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri

NCAA Football: Missouri at Arkansas Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Round 5, #165 overall - Esezi Otomewo, Edge, Minnesota

NCAA Football: Minnesota at Indiana Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Round 5, #169 overall - Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina

NCAA Football: Wake Forest at North Carolina Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Round 6, #184 overall - Vederian Lowe, OT, Illinois

Syndication: Journal-Courier Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Round 6, #189 overall - Jalen Nailor, WR, Michigan State

NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Michigan State at Pittsburgh Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Round 7, #227 overall - Nick Muse, TE, South Carolina

Vanderbilt v South Carolina Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

There they are, ladies and gentlemen. . .the ten young men that make up the Minnesota Vikings’ 2022 draft class.

What do you think?

