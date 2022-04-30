 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Vikings announce agreements with eight undrafted free agents (maybe nine)

It looks like something’s changed

By Christopher Gates
/ new
NCAA Football: ACC Championship-Pittsburgh vs Wake Forest Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Usually we’ve got an undrafted free agency tracker running after the NFL Draft to tell everyone about the rumors of players signing with the Minnesota Vikings in the post-draft signing frenzy.

Well, this year, the Vikings decided to just go ahead and announce them right around supper time in the Central time zone. . .but there appears to be a little bit of drama.

Here are the eight undrafted free agents that we can confirm have agreed to terms with the Vikings.

  • Mike Brown, S, Miami (OH)
  • Thomas Hennigan, WR, Appalachian State
  • Bryant Koback, RB, Toledo
  • Zach McCloud, LB, Miami (FL)
  • Josh Sokol, C, Sacred Heart
  • Tyarise Stevenson, DT, Tulsa
  • Luiji Vilain, Edge, Wake Forest
  • Ryan Wright, P, Tulane

There is a ninth name on the list of players the Vikings put out there earlier this evening, that of Virginia Tech wide receiver Tre Turner. However, according to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Turner has changed course and will now be signing with the Las Vegas Raiders instead.

Depending on whether or not Turner is heading to Minnesota or not, the Vikings’ roster now stands at either 89 or 90 players. They had 71 before the start of the 2022 NFL Draft, and have now added their 10 draftees and either eight or nine undrafted free agents. That doesn’t mean the 90-man roster is set or anything yet. . .the Vikings usually have at least one or two tryout camps during the offseason and have been known to sign players from those to the roster.

Once we get clarification on the Turner situation and/or whether or not the Vikings are signing anyone else in the event that he’s heading to Las Vegas, we will update you on that.

In This Stream

Your Minnesota Vikings 2022 NFL Draft Tracker

View all 65 stories

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...