Watch every Minnesota Vikings draft pick get “The Call”

I’m pretty sure that the Minnesota Vikings put together a video like this in the aftermath of every NFL Draft, but that never makes it any less cool.

Over the course of the past three days, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Vikings’ front office made the call to ten young men to fulfill their dreams of being selected in the NFL Draft. The Vikings have put together a video of all of those calls, allowing us to hear the interaction between the front office and the new players and, more importantly, the reaction those young men had to their selection.

Yes, you have to watch it on YouTube, but that doesn’t make it any less awesome.

Personally, I love seeing these sorts of videos. I can’t even imagine the feeling that these players and their families must have when an NFL front office calls them and asks if they’re ready to be a part of the National Football League. The reactions can vary from player to player, but it’s still awesome to hear all of them.

Thanks to the Vikings for sharing these moments with us and giving us some insight into what happens on Draft Weekend.