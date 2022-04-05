Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Tuesday April 5, 2022

Vikings News
Dustin Baker thinks the Vikings should be looking to trade down with the Chiefs.
Vikings.com discusses Patrick Peterson’s return and O-Line Options.
Colin Kapernick wasn’t a factor in the Vikings passing on Jim Harbaugh.
News from Around the League
NFL Total Access has their Early Predictions for the 2022 AFC Playoffs.
Frank Gore will retire a San Francisco 49er.
PFF has their Two-Round Mock Draft.
The Eagles have traded the 16, 19 and 194 picks this year for the Saints’ 18, 101, 237, 2023 1st Round and 2024 2nd Round picks.
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
