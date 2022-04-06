Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Wednesday April 6, 2022

Vikings News

The Vikings Age has 5 Vikings Who Could be Entering Their Last Season with the Team in 2022.

Bring Me the News has Affordable Free Agents left on the market.

Vikings.com reviews the QB Draft Prospects for the Vikings.

News from Around the League

Move the Sticks has Draft Trades that Should Happen.

Rob Gronkowski is not ready to Commit to Football in 2022.

Tyrann Mathieu is visiting the Saints.

Media Selection of the Day

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: