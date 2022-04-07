 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Thursday April 7, 2022

By GA Skol
/ new
The Masters - Preview Day 3 Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Hello friends, welcome to Masters’ Day.

Vikings News

Missed this yesterday. Doug Southerland died on Tuesday at the age of 73.

The Vikings have promoted some marketing/PR people.

Stephon Diggs’ new contract means more money coming for Justin Jefferson.

News from Around the League

Stephon Diggs agreed to a lucrative four-year extension with the Buffalo Bills.

The Carolina Panthers are having issues with the city officials in Rock Hill, SC. The team is attempting to build a new headquarters.

Gil Brandt updated his top 100 prospects.

Media Selection of the Day

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...