Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Thursday April 7, 2022

Missed this yesterday. Doug Southerland died on Tuesday at the age of 73.
The Vikings have promoted some marketing/PR people.
Stephon Diggs’ new contract means more money coming for Justin Jefferson.
News from Around the League
Stephon Diggs agreed to a lucrative four-year extension with the Buffalo Bills.
The Carolina Panthers are having issues with the city officials in Rock Hill, SC. The team is attempting to build a new headquarters.
Gil Brandt updated his top 100 prospects.
