Gophers & the Draft with Daniel House | Vikings Happy Hour

Tonight on Climbing The Pocket’s Vikings Happy Hour, we’re joined by Daniel House of Gopher Guru and Vikings Corner. We break down the Gophers' prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft as well as other current prospects the Minnesota Vikings should be going after!

Grab your favorite Lake Monster Brewing beer or any other drink and join Daniel, Matt, Ryan, and Dave in this Vikings Happy Hour!

Discussion topics tonight:

— Intro

— What are you drinking?

— University of Minnesota Gophers Pro Day

— Gopher prospects

— Who does Daniel think the Vikes will target?

Fan with us!!! Guest is Daniel House @DanielHouseNFL of @VikingsCorner and @GophersGuru. The regulars: @Matt Anderson @MattAnderson_8, Ryan Ortega @sportsguyry, and Producer Dave @Luft_Krigare enjoying another @LakeMonsterBrew. This is a @Climb_ThePocket & @DailyNorseman production.