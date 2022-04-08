 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Friday April 8, 2022

By MarkSP18
Vikings News

The team signed DT Jullian Taylor yesterday.

They team draft needs.

News from Around the League

The Titans may have a problem with the Rooney rule.

Two more coaches joined the Brian Flores’ lawsuit.

Draft Stuff

Positional value in the NFL draft.

Productivity by position by round.

Mystery of the NFL Draft.

Media Selection of the Day

