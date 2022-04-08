Vikings sign DL Jullian Taylor

The Minnesota Vikings have added another player to their front line on defense through free agency.

The team has announced that they have signed defensive lineman Jullian Taylor to a one-year contract. Financial terms of the deal were not immediately made available.

Taylor was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Temple. (There’s your connection to Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.) He spent his first two seasons with the 49ers, with his 2019 ending early after a torn ACL in Week 17. He started the 2020 season on the Physically Unable to Perform List as a result of that injury and was ultimately waived by the 49ers in November of that year.

Taylor went unsigned for the remainder of the 2020 season and signed with the Tennesee Titans in February of 2021. He was cut by the Titans before Training Camp and wound up sitting out the 2021 season as well.

In his career, Taylor has appeared in 12 NFL games with a total of 16 total tackles, one pass defended, and one fumble recovery.

Taylor will likely get an opportunity to stick with the Vikings in a reserve role in Training Camp this year.

Welcome to Minnesota, Jullian Taylor!