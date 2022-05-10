 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream
NFL: FEB 08 Super Bowl LVI - Super Bowl Experience

Your Minnesota Vikings 2022 Schedule Tracker: News, rumors, and leaks

All the information you need right here

Contributors: Christopher Gates
/ new

The release of the 2022 NFL schedule is just a couple of days away, and then we’ll finally know exactly who the Minnesota Vikings will be playing in 2022 and when.

Well, actually we already know the “who,” and we have for some time. Here’s a complete list of the teams that the Vikings will face in 2022.

Home Games: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts

Road Games: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins

With that, here is what we have for the Minnesota Vikings’ schedule for 2022 as things stand right now. As we get closer to 7:00 PM Central time on Thursday, we will fill in more of these gaps.

What we know so far

What we think we know so far

  • There have been rumors floating around social media that the Vikings will open the season at home against the New York Football Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium. No official confirmation on that yet, but there has been some buzz about it.

Again, as we get more news or hear more rumors, we will put them out here for your consumption.

Be sure to tune in on Thursday night for a LIVE episode of Vikings Report with Drew and Ted where the schedule will be completely broken down and we’ll talk about how the Vikings are going to go 20-0 this year. Probably.

3 Total Updates Since
May 4, 2022, 8:45am CDT