Your Minnesota Vikings 2022 Schedule Tracker: News, rumors, and leaks

The release of the 2022 NFL schedule is just a couple of days away, and then we’ll finally know exactly who the Minnesota Vikings will be playing in 2022 and when.

Well, actually we already know the “who,” and we have for some time. Here’s a complete list of the teams that the Vikings will face in 2022.

Home Games: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts

Road Games: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins

With that, here is what we have for the Minnesota Vikings’ schedule for 2022 as things stand right now. As we get closer to 7:00 PM Central time on Thursday, we will fill in more of these gaps.

What we know so far

The first game that we learned about will take place in the United Kingdom, as the Vikings will travel to take on the Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Week 4.

We also know that the Vikings will be a part of a Monday Night Football doubleheader in Week 2 as they travel to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

In addition, it appears that the Vikings’ lone home preseason game for this year will be against the San Francisco 49ers, as the two teams are reportedly looking to schedule some joint practices in Minneapolis.

What we think we know so far

There have been rumors floating around social media that the Vikings will open the season at home against the New York Football Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium. No official confirmation on that yet, but there has been some buzz about it.

Again, as we get more news or hear more rumors, we will put them out here for your consumption.

Be sure to tune in on Thursday night for a LIVE episode of Vikings Report with Drew and Ted where the schedule will be completely broken down and we’ll talk about how the Vikings are going to go 20-0 this year. Probably.