Who will the Vikings face in Week 1?

We’re a little more than a day away from the full release of the 2022 NFL schedule, and though we know a little bit about what the Minnesota Vikings’ schedule will look like this coming season, there are still plenty of gaps to be filled.

We know two of the Vikings’ first four games already, but we’re interested in who you think the Vikings are going to play in Week 1. To refresh your memory, here are the teams that the Vikings will face in 2022:

Home Games: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts

Road Games: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles , Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints , Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins

Personally, I think the Vikings are going to end up starting the season at home. With the road game in Philadelphia in Week 2 and the long trip to London in Week 4, it would make sense to give the Vikings a home game to start off their season.

I also don’t think that the Vikings will start off with a divisional game, especially their game against Chicago because. . .well, if the Vikings play the Bears at home in Week 1, who on earth are they going to play in Week 18? So that eliminates Chicago, Detroit, and Green Bay from consideration.

On top of that, I don’t think they’re going to send Dallas to Minnesota in Week 1 because, well, Dallas. So cross them off as well.

That leaves five potential opponents for the Vikings to face in Week 1: Arizona, New England, Indianapolis, and both of the New York teams. I’m not sure if the Vikings are going to open with an AFC opponent again, so we can scratch New England, Indianapolis, and the Jets.

In addition to all of that, there has been a little buzz going around social media that the Vikings will be hosting the Giants in Week 1, and we all know that social media has never been wrong before, so that’s my official pick for the Vikings’ Week 1 opponent: The New York Football Giants.

We want to hear you call your shot on this one, folks. Who do you think the Vikings are facing Week 1? Will the NFL have the Vikings open on the road despite the two early road games that have already been announced? Do you think we’ll get a divisional game after all like we had a couple of years ago? Let us know what you think!