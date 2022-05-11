Newest members of the Vikings get jersey numbers

With the start of the offseason program rapidly approaching, we’ve gotten the news of which jersey numbers the newest members of the Minnesota Vikings will be wearing when everyone. . .well, most of the team. . .hits the field in Eagan here in a week or so. Not only have the rookies been officially assigned their first NFL jersey numbers, but some veteran players have made some changes as well.

So, let’s take a look, shall we?

Vikings 2022 Draft Class Jersey Numbers

Lewis Cine - 16

Andrew Booth Jr. - 23

Ed Ingram - 67

Brian Asamoah - 33

Akayleb Evans - 21

Ezezi Otemewo - 90

Ty Chandler - 32

Vederian Lowe - 63

Jalen Nailor - 83

Nick Muse - 34

When Cine was first drafted, he was introduced with a #6 jersey because #16, which he wore in college at Georgia, was reportedly unavailable (despite the Vikings’ roster page not having anyone listed with that number). Apparently something has changed, and Cine will now be wearing his college number after all.

Also, a tight end wearing #34 will never not be weird. At least to me, anyway.

Undrafted Rookie Free Agent Jersey Numbers

Mike Brown - 37 (37? He’s 37?!)

Thomas Hennigan - 89

Bryant Koback - 38

Zach McCloud - 59

Josh Sokol - 60

Tyarise Stevenson - 51

Luiji Vilain - 43

As you can probably figure, these guys got the numbers from the bottom of the proverbial pile.

Vikings Free Agent Signing Jersey Numbers

Jesse Davis - 73

Nate Hairston - 27

Jordan Hicks - 58

Johnny Mundt - 86

Harrison Phillips - 97

Chris Reed - 62

Austin Schlottman - 65

Za’Darius Smith - 55

Chandon Sullivan - 39

Jullian Taylor - 78

Phillips wasn’t going to get #99, obviously, so he got Everson Griffen’s old number instead.

Vikings Veteran Number Changes

Jake Bargas - 36

Jordan Berry - 6

Camryn Bynum - 24

Dalvin Cook - 4

Cameron Dantzler - 3

Wyatt Davis - 52

Patrick Jones II - 91

Alexander Mattison - 2

T.Y. McGill - 76

Parry Nickerson - 35

A.J. Rose Jr. - 31

Nate Stanley - 12

Jaylen Twyman - 93

Jalen Twyman will attempt to carry on the John Randle/Kevin Williams tradition of #93. It would be nice if he could pull it off after what he went through last season, wouldn’t it? Also, we knew about Cook’s number change, but the Vikings’ #2 running back will also be changing his number to. . .2. Nice.

That means the Vikings have five numbers that are currently unassigned: 25, 28, 49, 66, and 69. There also isn’t anyone wearing 10, 53, 70, 77, 80, or 88, but no Viking will ever wear those numbers again because they’ve been retired by the team.

The Vikings do have a UDFA punter (Ryan Wright) and a UDFA kicker (Greg Brkic) on the roster as things stand right now. With there not being any numbers in the single digits or teens left, they’re going to get some weird numbers as well. Which ones? Well, we don’t know yet.

But there you have it, folks. . .the new jersey numbers for all of the newest members of the Minnesota Vikings and the changes for veteran players that are now official.