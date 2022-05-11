Vikings, Lewis Cine agree to terms on rookie contract

With the start of rookie mini-camp just a couple of days away, the Minnesota Vikings are getting draft picks under contract, and the first one to put pen to paper was the first one the Vikings selected on draft weekend.

Vikings and the final 2022 first-round pick Lewis Cine reached agreement on a four-year, fully-guaranteed $11,494,155 deal, per his agency @rocnationsports. NFLPA has been pushing for final first-round picks to get fully guaranteed deals - process now underway. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 11, 2022

The Vikings and safety Lewis Cine have agreed to the terms of his first NFL contract.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the deal is a four-year, fully-guaranteed deal for $11,494,155. There is. of course, a team option for a fifth year that would, potentially, be exercised sometime after the three-year mark of the contract.

Cine was the 32nd and final pick of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft after the Vikings made a trade with the Detroit Lions to move down on draft night. As we told you earlier today, after some initial confusion, Cine will be wearing his college number, #16, with the Vikings.

With it already being Wednesday, I’m not sure if the Vikings will get all 10 members of their 2022 draft class signed before rookies take to the field on Friday, but I’m sure it won’t take a whole lot longer than that for the rest of the class to officially sign their deals.