Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Thursday May 12, 2022

Vikings News

CJ Ham is talking about using his platform for mental health awareness.

The Viking Age has the 5 Most Questionable Viking Offseason Moves of 2022.

7th Round Pick Nick Muse has agreed to contract terms with the Vikings.

News from Around the League

Rams will host the Broncos on Christmas Day...the rest of the schedule is released Thursday night.

Kyle Trask is getting another “Red Shirt” Year in Tampa.

Dallas is happy it isn't going to London to face the Packers.

Media Selection of the Day

We finally have new #Vikings jersey numbers, via the team's website. Starting with the 2022 draft picks:



Lewis Cine: 16

Akayleb Evans: 21

Andrew Booth Jr: 23

Ty Chandler: 32

Brian Asamoah II: 33

Nick Muse: 34

Vederian Lowe: 63

Ed Ingram: 67

Jalen Nailor: 83

Esezi Otomewo: 90 — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) May 10, 2022

