Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Thursday May 12, 2022

By GA Skol
NFL: MAY 04 Vikings Rookie Minicamp

Vikings News

CJ Ham is talking about using his platform for mental health awareness.

The Viking Age has the 5 Most Questionable Viking Offseason Moves of 2022.

7th Round Pick Nick Muse has agreed to contract terms with the Vikings.

News from Around the League

Rams will host the Broncos on Christmas Day...the rest of the schedule is released Thursday night.

Kyle Trask is getting another “Red Shirt” Year in Tampa.

Dallas is happy it isn't going to London to face the Packers.

Media Selection of the Day

