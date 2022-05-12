Audio: Vederian Lowe on The Jim Rome Show

In the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings selected Illinois offensive tackle Vederian Lowe. Lowe, who started a record 52 games for the Fighting Illini, has a backstory that is quite different from a lot of NFL draft picks, and he shared some of that story with Jim Rome earlier this week.

Lowe is already a married father of two, and also took guardianship of his 15-year-old brother when their mother unexpectedly passed away three years ago. In this clip from the interview, he talks specifically about that adoption.

If you would like to hear the entire interview that Lowe did with Jim Rome, you can listen to it right here.

It’s going to be pretty easy to cheer for Vederian Lowe to make the Vikings’ roster this season, and on the surface it would appear that he has a pretty good shot at making it given the Vikings’ potential need for a swing tackle. There have been some rumbles that he could potentially move inside, and we all know that the Vikings can use some help there as well.

Check out the interview with one of the newest Vikings and let us know what you think!