Your 2022 Minnesota Vikings Schedule

After a couple of weeks of dragging it out, we have finally gotten the 2022 NFL schedule for the Minnesota Vikings. All of the opponents, dates, times, and locations are now officially set.
If you want to check out the entire schedule, check out the embedded table below with all of the pertinent information.
Minnesota Vikings 2022 Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Kickoff (CT)
|Broadcast
|PS1
|TBD
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Allegiant Stadium
|TBD
|Local
|PS2
|TBD
|San Francisco 49ers
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|TBD
|Local
|PS3
|TBD
|Denver Broncos
|Empower Field
|TBD
|Local
|1
|11 Sep
|Green Bay Packers
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|3:25 PM
|FOX
|2
|19 Sep (Mon)
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Lincoln Financial Field
|7:15 PM
|ABC
|3
|25 Sep
|Detroit Lions
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|4
|2 Oct
|New Orleans Saints
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|8:30 AM
|NFL Network
|5
|9 October
|Chicago Bears
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|6
|16 October
|Miami Dolphins
|Hard Rock Stadium
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|7
|BYE
|WEEK
|BYE
|WEEK
|BYE
|8
|30 Oct
|Arizona Cardinals
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|9
|6 Nov
|Washington Commanders
|FedEx Field
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|10
|13 Nov
|Buffalo Bills
|Highmark Stadium
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|11
|20 Nov
|Dallas Cowboys
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|3:25 PM
|FOX
|12
|24 Nov (Thu)
|New England Patriots
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|7:20 PM
|NBC
|13
|4 Dec
|New York Jets
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|12:00 PM
|CBS
|14
|11 Dec
|Detroit Lions
|Ford Field
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|15
|18 Dec
|Indianapolis Colts
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|12:00 PM
|CBS
|16
|24 Dec (Sat)
|New York Giants
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|17
|1 Jan
|Green Bay Packers
|Lambeau Field
|3:25 PM
|FOX
|18
|8 Jan
|Chicago Bears
|Soldier Field
|TBD
|TBD
Keep in mind that some of these games might not necessarily be set in stone yet because of flex scheduling. The NFL can start flexing games into prime time as early as Week 5, but the league can only move two such games between Weeks 5 and 10. After that, pretty much anything (with the obvious exceptions) is eligible to be flexed to the Sunday Night Football slot.
In addition, some of the broadcast networks and/or start times might be off, but the games are in the right order.
We’ll have plenty of thoughts on the 2022 schedule here in the next day or two, and Vikings Report with Drew and Ted is doing a live show on the schedule release that you can check out right now.
Our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook have the Vikings’ over/under for wins at 9 as things stand right now. What do you think. . .over? Under? Push?
Give us your thoughts on the schedule, ladies and gentlemen!
