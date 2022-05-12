Your 2022 Minnesota Vikings Schedule

After a couple of weeks of dragging it out, we have finally gotten the 2022 NFL schedule for the Minnesota Vikings. All of the opponents, dates, times, and locations are now officially set.

If you want to check out the entire schedule, check out the embedded table below with all of the pertinent information.

Minnesota Vikings 2022 Schedule Week Date Opponent Location Kickoff (CT) Broadcast Week Date Opponent Location Kickoff (CT) Broadcast PS1 TBD Las Vegas Raiders Allegiant Stadium TBD Local PS2 TBD San Francisco 49ers U.S. Bank Stadium TBD Local PS3 TBD Denver Broncos Empower Field TBD Local 1 11 Sep Green Bay Packers U.S. Bank Stadium 3:25 PM FOX 2 19 Sep (Mon) Philadelphia Eagles Lincoln Financial Field 7:15 PM ABC 3 25 Sep Detroit Lions U.S. Bank Stadium 12:00 PM FOX 4 2 Oct New Orleans Saints Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 8:30 AM NFL Network 5 9 October Chicago Bears U.S. Bank Stadium 12:00 PM FOX 6 16 October Miami Dolphins Hard Rock Stadium 12:00 PM FOX 7 BYE WEEK BYE WEEK BYE 8 30 Oct Arizona Cardinals U.S. Bank Stadium 12:00 PM FOX 9 6 Nov Washington Commanders FedEx Field 12:00 PM FOX 10 13 Nov Buffalo Bills Highmark Stadium 12:00 PM FOX 11 20 Nov Dallas Cowboys U.S. Bank Stadium 3:25 PM FOX 12 24 Nov (Thu) New England Patriots U.S. Bank Stadium 7:20 PM NBC 13 4 Dec New York Jets U.S. Bank Stadium 12:00 PM CBS 14 11 Dec Detroit Lions Ford Field 12:00 PM FOX 15 18 Dec Indianapolis Colts U.S. Bank Stadium 12:00 PM CBS 16 24 Dec (Sat) New York Giants U.S. Bank Stadium 12:00 PM FOX 17 1 Jan Green Bay Packers Lambeau Field 3:25 PM FOX 18 8 Jan Chicago Bears Soldier Field TBD TBD

Keep in mind that some of these games might not necessarily be set in stone yet because of flex scheduling. The NFL can start flexing games into prime time as early as Week 5, but the league can only move two such games between Weeks 5 and 10. After that, pretty much anything (with the obvious exceptions) is eligible to be flexed to the Sunday Night Football slot.

In addition, some of the broadcast networks and/or start times might be off, but the games are in the right order.

In addition, some of the broadcast networks and/or start times might be off, but the games are in the right order.

Our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook have the Vikings’ over/under for wins at 9 as things stand right now. What do you think. . .over? Under? Push?

