Check out the Vikings Report LIVE Schedule Release show tonight!

The 2022 schedule for the Minnesota Vikings (and the 31 NFL teams who are not nearly as important as the Minnesota Vikings) will be officially “dropping,” as the kids say, at 7:00 PM Central time this evening. Sure, the NFL Network and some other places will be doing a show to talk about the schedule, but there’s only one place you can go to hear people talk exclusively about the schedule for our favorite football team.

Vikings Report with Drew and Ted will be doing a LIVE show this evening, starting at 7:00 PM Central time, to talk about the 2022 schedule in all its glory. When are the Vikings playing in prime time? When’s the bye week? Why in the hell are we playing the Bears in Week 18 again? We’ll talk about all that and more.

When the live video starts, we’ll have it embedded here and in the official post for the schedule that will be coming at that time. You can also head over to the Vikings Report with Drew and Ted YouTube Channel and check it out there as well to interact with the show and the other viewers.

So, if you’re waiting for the schedule to come out like we are, come on over and check out the Vikings Report with Drew and Ted live schedule release show!