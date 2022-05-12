Report: Vikings to host Patriots on Thanksgiving Day

We’re starting to see a few more leaks about the Minnesota Vikings 2022 schedule, and it sounds like the Vikings are going to be on the table next to your Thanksgiving turkey this year.

Per source, the Patriots will be playing on Thanksgiving this year in a prime-time game Week 12 against the Vikings.https://t.co/YsMBgUgSLB — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) May 12, 2022

According to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald, the Vikings will be the third game of the now-traditional Thanksgiving Day triple-header when they host the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium.

If this is true, I believe it will be the first time that the Vikings will host a Thanksgiving Day game. . .which makes sense, given that it hasn’t been that long since the NFL started doing Thanksgiving Day games outside of Detroit and Dallas. It will be the first time that they’ve appeared on Thanksgiving since they played at Detroit in back-to-back years, 2016 and 2017.

It will be the first Thanksgiving game for the Patriots since the infamous “Butt Fumble” game in 2012 when they thrashed the New York Jets. The Vikings have lost their last five games to the Patriots, last defeating them in 2000. Four of those five losses have come by double digits, including a 24-10 loss at New England in 2018 and a 30-7 loss at TCF Bank Stadium in 2014.

What do you think of the Vikings playing on Thanksgiving this year, folks?