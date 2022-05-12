Report: Vikings to face Bears in Weeks 5, 18

We’ve got another leak for the 2022 Minnesota Vikings’ schedule to bring you, and this one involves one of their divisional opponents, the Chicago Bears.

#Bears sked:

Week 1: 49ers

2: at GB SNF

3: Texans

4: at NYG

5: at Vikings

6: Commanders TNF (Oct 13)

7: at Patriots MNF

8: at Cowboys (Oct 30)

9: Dolphins

10: Lions

11: at Falcons

12: at Jets

13: Packers (Dec 4)

14: BYE

15: Eagles

16: Bills (Xmas Eve)

17: at Lions

18: Vikings — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) May 12, 2022

Danny Parkins of 670 The Score in Chicago has put out what is, apparently, the entire schedule for the Bears for this year, and it shows the Vikings facing their division rivals in Weeks 5 and 18.

In a twist from what we’ve seen in. . .well, damn near every year for the past decade. . .the Week 18 matchup will be at Soldier Field rather than at U.S. Bank Stadium. As we talked about last night, the final regular-season home game in every season since U.S. Bank Stadium opened has featured the Bears, but it appears that won’t be the case this year.

If this schedule is correct, it also means that the Vikings will not be taking their bye week upon their return from their game against the New Orleans Saints in London. That matchup takes place in Week 4, and they’re reportedly following it up with a game against the Bears in Week 5.

We’re less than seven hours away from the full release of the 2022 NFL schedule. We will continue adding news of any leaks that we get between now and then.