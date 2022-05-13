Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Friday May 13, 2022

It’s Friday the 13th!
Vikings News
The schedule is out...which games are you going to?
The Vikes host the Pats on Thanksgiving Night.
The Vikings play the Bears Week 5 and Week 18.
S Lewis Cline already hates the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
News from Around the League
SI.com has the NFL strength of schedules for all teams.
Maria Taylor will take the place of Mike Tirico on NBC’s Football Night in America.
Pats HOFer Geno Cappelletti died at the age of 89.
Go get you a Akayleb Evans #21 jersey #Skol https://t.co/SYKCWURHhq— Akayleb Evans (@AkaylebEvans) May 10, 2022
