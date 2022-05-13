2022 Schedule Release! | Viking Hot Takes

Flip and Eric on Viking Hot Takes are preparing to talk about the schedule release for your Minnesota Vikings. What will be in store for our Purple this season? Will there be games played in the heat or hurricane against the Miami Dolphins? Will the team play on Thanksgiving and against whom? How about on Christmas or New Year’s Day? What about in the cold weather? Will the NFL league’s schedule makers close out the season with the Chicago Bears like usual? Watch and find out.

In this episode, we're not following the usual format of the show, we're changing it up to asking "will the Vikings draft?" for 6 total prospects, 3 each in the 20-minute show:

Flip asks:

1. What’s the toughest stretch?

2. Which primetime game gets you excited?

3. How many games will the 2022 Vikings win?

Eric asks:

1. What’s the easiest stretch?

2. What’s the best road game for a Vikings fan to travel to?

3. If you could flip the order of two games, which ones would you choose?

