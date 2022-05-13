Vikings provide inside look into 2022 NFL Draft

Once again, the Minnesota Vikings have pulled back the proverbial curtain and given us a look behind the scenes at some of the action that took place while the team was making its selections in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In Introducing: Inside the 2022 Minnesota Vikings Draft, the cameras from the Vikings Entertainment Network focus on a lot of the things the team did as they navigated through this year’s selection meeting. There are a few light-hearted moments, such as Kevin O’Connell having to help Adofo-Mensah get his shirt collar situated, but there’s a lot of insightful stuff as well.

Some of the parts that I enjoyed were:

Adofo-Mensah saying that the NFL Draft isn’t that dissimilar to a fantasy football draft. He’s probably right, but hearing someone actually say that is kind of unexpected.

After the Vikings made their initial trade with the Detroit Lions, it becomes clear that Lewis Cine is, in fact, their target and that it was “nervous time” from that point until #32, including the reaction when the Cincinnati Bengals took Daxton Hill at #31.

Following some clips of Cine arriving in Minneapolis and meeting some folks, the focus shifts to Andrew Booth Jr., starting with the Vikings interviewing him at the Scouting Combine.

Adofo-Mensah: “You know who Bobby Brown is?” Booth: “Bobby Brown? Nah.” That makes a guy feel old.

The video then shifts to Kevin O’Connell declaring that there’s a “significant drop from (second-round pick Ed) Ingram to the rest of the guards.”

From there, the video goes through what happened on Day 3 of the draft and the selections and moves the Vikings made.

The video is about 20 minutes long, and it’s really awesome to see the Vikings put things like this out there that we wouldn’t ordinarily get to see. Check it out if you have some time!