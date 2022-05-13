 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Vikings sign five more draft picks before start of rookie mini-camp

All the rookies will be on the field today

By Christopher Gates
NFL: Scouting Combine Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Today marks the start of the Minnesota Vikings’ first rookie mini-camp of the offseason, and they now have a majority of their 2022 draft class under contract.

In addition to first-round pick Lewis Cine, who signed his contract on Wednesday, the Vikings have agreed to terms with five more of their picks. They have agreed to terms with

  • DE Esezi Otomewo
  • RB Ty Chandler
  • OT Vederian Lowe
  • WR Jalen Nailor
  • TE Nick Muse

The Vikings’ other four draft choices. . .CB Andrew Booth Jr., OL Ed Ingram, LB Brian Asamoah, and CB Akayleb Evans. . .have not yet agreed to terms and will be participating in this weekend’s mini-camp under an injury protection agreement.

Following this weekend’s rookie mini-camp, the team will have three different sets of Organized Team Activities over the next few weeks.

  • 16, 17, and 19 May
  • 23, 24, and 26 May
  • 31 May - 3 June

After that, the team’s Mandatory Mini-Camp will take place from 7-9 June, and that will be pretty much it until Training Camp starts in late July.

While the Organized Team Activities are not mandatory, it’s hard to imagine a lot of players will be skipping them with a new coach and a new system being installed. They might not get 100% attendance at all of the sessions, but a vast majority of players are going to be there.

