Vikings sign five more draft picks before start of rookie mini-camp

Today marks the start of the Minnesota Vikings’ first rookie mini-camp of the offseason, and they now have a majority of their 2022 draft class under contract.
In addition to first-round pick Lewis Cine, who signed his contract on Wednesday, the Vikings have agreed to terms with five more of their picks. They have agreed to terms with
- DE Esezi Otomewo
- RB Ty Chandler
- OT Vederian Lowe
- WR Jalen Nailor
- TE Nick Muse
The Vikings’ other four draft choices. . .CB Andrew Booth Jr., OL Ed Ingram, LB Brian Asamoah, and CB Akayleb Evans. . .have not yet agreed to terms and will be participating in this weekend’s mini-camp under an injury protection agreement.
Following this weekend’s rookie mini-camp, the team will have three different sets of Organized Team Activities over the next few weeks.
- 16, 17, and 19 May
- 23, 24, and 26 May
- 31 May - 3 June
After that, the team’s Mandatory Mini-Camp will take place from 7-9 June, and that will be pretty much it until Training Camp starts in late July.
While the Organized Team Activities are not mandatory, it’s hard to imagine a lot of players will be skipping them with a new coach and a new system being installed. They might not get 100% attendance at all of the sessions, but a vast majority of players are going to be there.
