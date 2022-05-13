Vikings sign five more draft picks before start of rookie mini-camp

Today marks the start of the Minnesota Vikings’ first rookie mini-camp of the offseason, and they now have a majority of their 2022 draft class under contract.

In addition to first-round pick Lewis Cine, who signed his contract on Wednesday, the Vikings have agreed to terms with five more of their picks. They have agreed to terms with

DE Esezi Otomewo

RB Ty Chandler

OT Vederian Lowe

WR Jalen Nailor

TE Nick Muse

The Vikings’ other four draft choices. . .CB Andrew Booth Jr., OL Ed Ingram, LB Brian Asamoah, and CB Akayleb Evans. . .have not yet agreed to terms and will be participating in this weekend’s mini-camp under an injury protection agreement.

Following this weekend’s rookie mini-camp, the team will have three different sets of Organized Team Activities over the next few weeks.

16, 17, and 19 May

23, 24, and 26 May

31 May - 3 June

After that, the team’s Mandatory Mini-Camp will take place from 7-9 June, and that will be pretty much it until Training Camp starts in late July.

While the Organized Team Activities are not mandatory, it’s hard to imagine a lot of players will be skipping them with a new coach and a new system being installed. They might not get 100% attendance at all of the sessions, but a vast majority of players are going to be there.