Schedule Worries? | Two Old Bloggers

The Minnesota Vikings have their 2022-23 schedule now in print, so let’s look at it a little more in-depth and see who challenges our favorite team. The NFL Schedule makers look to be up to their old tricks again. However, on the bright side, they did move the week 5 bye at the request of the Vikings to week 7. Thanks for the lollipop guys, but where did you shaft the team? December? January? You know they did. Kevin O’Connell and Ed Donatell will have their hands full with some of the quarterbacks the team will face and when. However, at least it wasn’t last year’s lineup except for Aaron Rodgers, Kyler Murray, and Jared Goff.

Darren is worried about the backup quarterback situation. Should he be? Should you? Kirk Cousins “never gets hurt” right? Sean Mannion should be a sideline coach, but the money is better as a player. What about 2021 3rd round pick, Kellen Mond. Is he as bad as Mike Zimmer thought he was, or may Kevin O’Connell coach him into a valuable player that could actually win games? It’s a great question, at least for the fans to know better what the team has, isn’t it?

Dave and Darren will then get into part 3 of who will be a breakout player this season. Cam Dantzler would get Mike Zimmer’s hook quickly last season, but was it the right move? It surely looks not to be the case. Mike Zimmer was fired and now Ed Donatell will have to figure out who his best corners are, and if Tiny Dantzler is one of them.

Here are the themes for the show:

Theme #1 - Vikings schedule released

Theme #2 - Backup QB worries

Theme #3 - Breakout player: Cam Dantzler

