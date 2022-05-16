Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Monday May 16, 2022

Vikings News
Pro Football Focus names Kirk Cousins as Most Underrated Viking
Vikings Rookie Minicamp Observations
Vikings 2023 Way Too Early Mock by some Draft Doofus
I cannot find any information about if the Vikings signed any players after the Minicamp.
Vikings Offseason Dates
Minnesota Vikings
Offseason program starts: April 11
OTAs: May 16-17, May 19, May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 3
Minicamp: June 7-9
News from Around the League
Drew Brees out as an analyst but is floating the possibility of playing again
Media Selection of the Day
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
Loading comments...