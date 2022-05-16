Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Monday May 16, 2022

Vikings News

Pro Football Focus names Kirk Cousins as Most Underrated Viking

Vikings Rookie Minicamp Observations

Vikings 2023 Way Too Early Mock by some Draft Doofus

I cannot find any information about if the Vikings signed any players after the Minicamp.

Vikings Offseason Dates

Minnesota Vikings

Offseason program starts: April 11

OTAs: May 16-17, May 19, May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 3

Minicamp: June 7-9

News from Around the League

Drew Brees out as an analyst but is floating the possibility of playing again

Media Selection of the Day

