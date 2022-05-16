Vikings hire Demitrius Washington as new VP of Football Operations

Now that the 2022 NFL Draft is officially behind us, we expect to see the Minnesota Vikings make some changes in their front office, and one pretty significant change took place on Monday morning.

The team has announced that they have hired Demitrius Washington to be their new Vice President of Football Operations. That’s the same job that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah held with the Cleveland Browns before the Vikings hired him to be their new GM a couple of months ago.

Washington was most recently the manager of football research and development for the San Francisco 49ers, a title he held for the past two years. In that role, he “managed and oversaw the department’s efforts in optimization and process improvement and developed predictive and statistical analysis for player evaluation, acquisition and strategy.”

Washington has been with the Niners in other capacities since 2015, which means that he crossed paths wish Adofo-Mensah when he was there from 2013 to 2020.

Hires like this will give Adofo-Mensah an opportunity to put together the type of team he wants into the front office, making sure that everyone is on the same page. It makes sense that the team waited until after the Draft to start making these moves, so I’m guessing the 2023 NFL Draft will be a much greater insight as to what Kwesi Adofo-Mensah wants to do with the team going forward and where their focuses will be in improving the product on the field.

Here’s hoping that this is the first of many successful new hires for the new regime in Minnesota.

Welcome to Minnesota, Demitrius Washington!