Vikings sign LB William Kwenkeu, release LB Tuf Borland

The Minnesota Vikings held their first rookie mini-camp over the weekend, and they’ve signed one of the players that they brought in for a tryout.

The team has announced that they have signed linebacker William Kwenkeu after this weekend’s camp in Eagan.

A native of Cameroon, Kwenkeu went undrafted this season after a successful career at Temple. This past season, he had 51 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, and one defensive touchdown. He also led the Owls with 10.5 tackles for loss this past season. He was teammates with two current members of the Vikings during his time at Temple, CB Harrison Hand and DL Jullian Taylor.

In order to make room for Kwenkeu on the roster, the Vikings waived LB Tuf Borland. Borland spent much of last season on the practice squad and was elevated for a pair of games in 2021.

It’s not the most exciting of moves, but the Vikings are giving another player from tryout camp an opportunity, something we’ve seen them do quite a bit in recent years.