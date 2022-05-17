Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Tuesday May 17, 2022

Vikings News

24. Minnesota Vikings

Christian Darrisaw, Ed Ingram, Garrett Bradbury, Chris Reed, Brian O’Neill

Minnesota has a young offensive line that needs to take a step for them to have a chance to make a playoff run in a weak NFC. Christian Darrisaw, last year’s first-round pick, showed some flashes of the talent that made him an early-round selection. But he also gave up five sacks and 22 pressures in just 652 snaps. Brian O’Neill continued his excellent play at right tackle, but Garrett Bradbury was just an average center and didn’t develop the way many expected. Minnesota will have plenty of options at guard, including last year’s starter Ezra Cleveland. The Vikings added Ed Ingram in the second round of the NFL draft, a powerful run blocker with questionable pass blocking ability out of LSU. They also added Chris Reed from Indianapolis, a player who looked good in spot starts last season (zero sacks in 522 snaps). Ultimately, Minnesota must get strong development across the board to break into that middle tier of offensive lines this season.

...

Maybe this reviewer is a bit harsh and might have Ingram starting wrong, but there is still a lot of legitimate concern about the line improving enough to allow the QB to play even better. It is apparent that the offensive line is one of the, if not the, top excuse for the QB being unable to thrive in certain situations. It is fair too. I am hoping the new offensive line coach combined with the new scheme will be the cure all that the line needs to play up to their potential. The team needs the line to play much better.

