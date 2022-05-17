Make a Difference | The Real Forno Show

Tonight on the Real Forno Show, join host Tyler Forness and producer Dave as they continue to break down the Minnesota Vikings draft class. On today’s show, they break down new additions at linebacker, Brian Asamoah, and at cornerback, Akayleb Evans. Who are they and what can they bring to the Vikings both this year and down the line? Can these two make a difference? Beyond special teams play this season, can we expect more use? Can they make it into the rotation on defense based on their play?

The focus on tonight’s show:

Rd 3 Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma ILB

Rd 4 Akayleb Evans, Missouri CB

