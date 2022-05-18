Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Wednesday May 18, 2022

Vikings News

PFF thinks Justin Jefferson is the 5th best player under 25.

The Vikings are emphasizing protecting the ball and turnovers in OTAs.

Dalvin Cook says this is a “Clean Start” for the Vikings with the new coaching staff.

News from Around the League

Deshawn Watson is spending some of that money the team gave him to meet with his new teammates in the Bahamas.

Speaking of Deshawn Watson, PFT says the “Clock is Ticking” on the league making a decision on Watson playing.

Chris Trapasso ranks the 2nd year QBs on the most likely to take a leap this year.

Feel Good Media Selection of the Day

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: