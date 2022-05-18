Vikings finalize 2022 preseason schedule

We got the full regular-season schedule for the Minnesota Vikings just about a week ago, and now the preseason schedule has been finalized as well. Because of the (still) new 17-game schedule and the Vikings getting an extra regular-season home game this year, only one of their three preseason games will be at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Minnesota will start the preseason with a trip to the giant Roomba in the desert, as they’ll face the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, 14 August at 3:25 PM Central time.

The purple will then return home for their lone home contest of the preseason against a team that made it to the NFC Championship Game last season, the San Francisco 49ers. That game will take place on Saturday, 20 August, with kickoff slated for 6:00 PM Central.

The final game of the preseason will be against a team the Vikings saw last preseason, the Denver Broncos. That game will take place at Empower Field in Denver and kickoff is set to be a little later, with things getting started at 8:00 PM Central time.

No word yet on whether or not the Vikings and the Niners will be conducting joint practices in Eagan in the week leading up to their preseason contest, but at last check things were still trending in that direction.

As of now, nothing has been specified as far as TV coverage, other than the games will be broadcast on local television in the Twin Cities area. The NFL Network has replayed preseason games for a number of years now, and when they release that schedule of re-broadcasts we will bring it to you so you can watch it live or set your DVR (since some of these replays start at 3:00 AM or some other ridiculous time).

There’s your preseason schedule for the 2022 Minnesota Vikings, folks. You hyped yet?