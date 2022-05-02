Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 2 May 2022

It’s Monday, ladies and gentlemen, and somewhere in Las Vegas Ed Marinaro is likely still telling the story that he started on Friday night at the 2022 NFL Draft.

Yes, the Draft is officially over, and the Minnesota Vikings have added eighteen or nineteen new players: 10 new draftees and eight (or nine) undrafted free agents. That brings the active roster to 89 (or 90) players. Now, things are going to be a little on the quiet side, with the exception of the 2022 schedule release. We’ll be getting the announcement of the international games on Wednesday, and we’ll finally be able to confirm whether or not the Vikings are heading to the United Kingdom for one of their games this year.

For everything we did during Draft Weekend, you can check out the Draft Tracker stream right here. Honestly, that’s literally all we did over the course of the weekend, so if you go there you’ll be able to find whatever you need.

For today’s media selection, I bring you. . .yacht rock!

Honest to God, you can’t hate Steely Dan.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: