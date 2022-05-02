Relive a Vikings/Bears classic with Bears Talk Underground

With the 2022 NFL Draft officially in the rear view mirror, it’s time to start doing a few things to start fill the gaps between now and the start of Training Camp.

People that have been visiting this site for any length of time know that yours truly has been on the Bears Talk Underground podcast numerous times in recent years to talk about our two teams and the different matchups that they’ve had. In this episode, however, Larry and I went back and took a look at a game from the past between our two teams in his “Retro Rewind” edition of the show.

In this episode, we look back at the 2008 matchup at Soldier Field between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears, in which the Gus Frerrote-led Vikings and the Kyle Orton-led Bears combined for 89 points in a game where the pre-game over/under was set at 38. The game featured comically bad special teams play from the Vikings. . .which was sort of a calling card for the entire 2008 season for the team. . .and plenty of other interesting stuff.

You can listen to the whole episode right here. It runs for about an hour and 40 minutes, but no stone is left unturned in this one.

Larry and I actually recorded this episode the day before the Draft, but I held off on posting it until now so that it wouldn’t get buried under the avalanche of draft stuff that we did this week.

Enjoy the show, everyone!