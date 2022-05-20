Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Friday May 20, 2022

Vikings News

GA Skol appeared on the Beerly Football Podcast with the opening question, “Is Kirk Cousins a top 10 QB?”. Also discussed are the offseason moves and expectations for 2022.

Former Viking, Jaleel Johnson has signed with the New Orleans Saints.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette might be the reason the Vikings didn’t pick a WR in the early rounds.

News from Around the League

Mike Pettine is leading a coaching diversity workshop.

Veteran Punter Sam Koch has retired.

CBS Sports ranks the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates.

