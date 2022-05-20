Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Friday May 20, 2022

Vikings News
GA Skol appeared on the Beerly Football Podcast with the opening question, “Is Kirk Cousins a top 10 QB?”. Also discussed are the offseason moves and expectations for 2022.
Former Viking, Jaleel Johnson has signed with the New Orleans Saints.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette might be the reason the Vikings didn’t pick a WR in the early rounds.
News from Around the League
Mike Pettine is leading a coaching diversity workshop.
Veteran Punter Sam Koch has retired.
CBS Sports ranks the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates.
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
Loading comments...