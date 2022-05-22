The Minnesota Vikings have started their OTA schedule and the veteran players arrived earlier in the week. How was the team looking this early? Is there a competition at center or is the team rolling with Garret Bradbury? Is Bradbury a bust or the answer at center? First, however, it is time to answer viewer questions about the team. Darren and Dave are in a question answering mood.

Dave and Darren will then get into part 3 of who will be a breakout player this season. Lynch showed heart and flashed on occasion when he was on the edge. Will he stop up and cement a spot on the roster? Will he play more snaps from the edge or move into the DE position around the 5T position? The guys will make the case that he is about to break out.

Darren Campbell and David Stefano are the Two Old Bloggers. Both have started their public commentary on the Vikings two decades ago on various blogs. They now do it via live streams on YouTube and Facebook. We appreciate your team fandom and that you take the time to enjoy it with us.

Here are the themes for the show:

Theme #1 - Viewer Questions about the Vikings

Theme #2 - Is Bradbury a bust or the answer at center?

Theme #3 - Breakout player: James Lynch

