Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Monday May 23, 2022

Vikings News

Bud Grant turned 95. Happy Birthday Coach!

Early OTAs not providing much insight into positional battles

Warren provides Vikings Camp Battles & Roster Projection Part I: Offensive Skill Positions

Warren provides Vikings Camp Battles & Roster Projection Part II: Offensive Line

Darren and Dave ask, Is Bradbury a Bust?

News from Around the League

Browns reach agreement to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney to one-year deal

Bud Grant thinks the NFL should toughen up

Peter King gives his FMIA: 2022 NFL Power Rankings

Vikings are 19th which is not s surprise.

Interesting take on the Vikings. From Mike Rosenberger of Seattle: “You’ve mentioned the (Vikings’) trade down a couple times in relatively complimentary terms. I think I probably take a differing view. I understand the thought process and, sure, given the uncertainty of draft choices it helps to have more picks. But when the Giants traded down with the Bears the year before—from 11 to 20—they got a 2022 first-round pick (which became Evan Neal) and two mid-round picks. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah moved down 20 spots and got just a high two for his trouble. The compensation just seems skimpy. I think I would have stayed put and taken Kyle Hamilton if he is as good as reported.”

Good points, Mike. But I think you’re forgetting two things. One: The compensation for the 11th pick last year—with Justin Fields and Mac Jones still on the board—was going to be much higher than the compensation for the 12th pick this year. No team is paying a ransom for a safety, or for a wide receiver (Jameson Williams) who will miss a good part of his rookie year after ACL surgery.

Two: In this year’s draft, lots of GMs viewed the quality in the 30s and 40s as very close to the quality between 12 and 30. I like the Vikings having four picks in the top 70 after starting the day with two in the top 70. If their scouting is on target, they’ll be proven right. On the surface, Adofo-Mensah left himself open to question by trading twice within the division—that’s more of an iffy proposition than the compensation he got from trading down 20 slots.

Media Selection of the Day

