Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Wednesday May 25, 2022

Vikings News
Luft asks is Cousins really greater than Tarkenton and Culpepper?
Doesn’t really matter. Cousins career shows his teams made the playoffs two times in 7 years. There is no erasing that fact from history.
Adam Schien list Justin Jefferson as a dark horse MVP candidate.
Yeah right and again, doesn’t really matter. These dudes need to make the freakin playoffs.
Matt Daniels signals a big change in Vikings culture.
I think the narrative that Zimmer did not like rookies is a bunch of horse manure. JJ, Gladney, Dantzler, and Wonnum all played significant snaps in 2020. Darrisaw played 57% of the snaps, Bynum played 17.5% of the snaps, and Nwangwu played on special teams when healthy. Expecting 3rd round or later picks to be significant contributors is hopism.
News from Around the League
The NFL is considering changes to the Pro Bowl including eliminating the tackle game.
Former GM, Mike Tannenbaum ranks the starting QBs
Tier 4
Tier 4 are the steady QBs, a team knows what they are getting out of these starters every week and are winners. They’re typically smart with the football but tend to lack consistency. They’re elevated by the talent around them, and show that when that talent is average, they can be as well.
Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
Mac Jones, New England Patriots
Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans
Why cant Cousins get more love? Clearly, if you read this site and twitter, he is a top QB in the NFL. Just look at his stats.
Media Selection of the Day
