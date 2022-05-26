Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Thursday May 26, 2022

Vikings News

The Vikings’ new defensive coordinator says the offense is “cutting edge”

This sounds great but I will believe when I see it. Last year the offense was 14th on scoring which is NOT a top 10 offense. The offense needs to do a much better job scoring especially considering the investments made and “talent” level at the QB, RB, & WR positions.

NFL to launch new streaming service in July

News from Around the League

2022 NFL Offensive Tackle Rankings and Tiers

2022 Offensive Guard Rankings and Tiers

Linsey: 2022 NFL center rankings and tiers

NFL bandwagons to hop on in 2022

Not sure how Kevin O’Connell is not on this list especially when you consider the offense is “cutting edge”. Schein needs to educate himself.

Media Selection of the Day

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: