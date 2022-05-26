Super Bowl? | Vikings Happy Hour

On Climbing The Pocket’s Vikings Happy Hour, Matt and Ryan are back after a brief break. They will cover some of the issues for the #Vikings to figure out, from the rook dogs, and guard play, making Garrett Bradbury better, to Super Bowl thoughts. Ah, the NFL offseason when hope is high. Can all three questions below be true?

Grab your favorite Lake Monster Brewing beer or any other drink and join Matt, Ryan, and Dave in this Vikings Happy Hour and let’s all talk about your Minnesota Vikings!

Discussion topics tonight for episode 054:

— What should we expect from the rookies?

— Can Kirk Cousins take us to the promised land?

— What if Garrett Bradbury is good with competent guard play?

Fan with us!!! The regulars: Matt Anderson @MattAnderson_8, Ryan Ortega @sportsguyry, and Producer Dave @Luft_Krigare enjoying another @LakeMonsterBrew. This is a @Climb_ThePocket & @DailyNorseman production. The show’s Twitter handle is @VikingHappyHour.