Kris Boyd starts GoFundMe for victims of Uvalde shooting

A member of the Minnesota Vikings and a native of the state of Texas is taking to the internet in an effort to help those that have been affected by Thursday’s shooting in Uvalde.

.@Vikings CB Kris Boyd created a GoFundMe to support the families impacted by the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. @kris23db



To donate to the cause, please visit: https://t.co/Cgr761zPbR pic.twitter.com/UuRzejQcqb — NFL (@NFL) May 26, 2022

Defensive back Kris Boyd has started a GoFundMe in an effort to raise $150,000 for those that have been affected by the tragedy and their families.

Boyd is a native of Gilmer, Texas, and played his college ball at the University of Texas before the Vikings selected him in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft. So far, the fundraiser has raised just shy of $4,000, but it’s only been up for about 24 hours.

I’m not going to add too much more commentary to this one, but I didn’t want this to pass without letting people know about what Boyd is doing and giving everyone the heads-up on how to donate. If you want to add your contribution to the fund, you can do so right here.