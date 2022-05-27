Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Friday May 27, 2022

Vikings News

Warren presented a Vikings Camp Battles & Roster Projection Part III: Defensive Front

I’d say that DJ Wonnum is not getting enough love

Chris reminds us to Don’t forget about Bisi Johnson this summer

Kris Boyd starts GoFundMe for victims of Uvalde shooting

Kevin Seifert at ESPN explains Why coach Kevin O’Connell is confident Irv Smith Jr. will be a ‘big part’ of what Vikings do in ‘22

News from Around the League

cbssports has a Ranking NFL 2022

cbssports has Five NFL teams that could be better than you expect in 2022

The Vikings weren’t a “bad” team in 2021. They went 8-9, and it’s very possible they just needed new leadership to really shake things up. O’Connell already has a rapport with quarterback Kirk Cousins, he also possesses one of the best running backs in the league in Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson is a rising star. Throw in the possibility that the Green Bay Packers could regress a bit, and this Vikings team could be better than you expect in 2022.

NFL’s Cynthia Frelund reveals NFL’s most underappreciated players

Harrison Phillips

APY: $6.5 million (32nd among interior defensive linemen).

My favorite computer vision stat on Phillips is the improvement he made after Week 9. His win share literally doubled from 0.38 to 0.77 at that turning point. His lateral movement on run stops was a big reason for his added value, as he kept his center of gravity low and feet aligned on 51.4 percent more snaps after Week 9. While Phillips’ APY has him within the top 32 interior linemen, his 8.7 pressure rate last year was good enough to place him among the top 15 players at his position, per NGS.

The Raiders worked out Colin Kaepernick and it reportedly went well

I’d take Kaep over Manning all day every day and twice on Sunday

PFF has 2022 NFL wide receiver rankings and tiers

PFF has 2022 NFL Safety Rankings and Tiers

PFF has 2022 Linebacker Rankings and Tiers

Media Selection of the Day

