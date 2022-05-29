The Minnesota Vikings have completed another week of OTA’s and the mood is light. Will this new car smell energy and attitude translate to more wins? We will have to see, but as of right now everyone seems a lot happier. What are the chances this turns into something special, and by that, we mean a run all the way to the Super Bowl? Is there a chance? Dave and Darren look at the times it did happen in the past. “So there is a chance!”

There will be some quick tidbits and storylines to fill out the final theme, but do not sleep on them, the team isn’t planning to. Kevin Seifert wrote a compelling piece on how Kevin O’Connell looks to utilize a healthy Irv Smith. Speaking of healthy, or not, there was drama kicked up over Kellen Mond and what happened last season. Was Mike Zimmer just the grumpy old man sticking it to Rick Spielman or was there a bit more to the story? You decide. …And what is up with the trend of players’ fathers making a fuss in the media? That didn’t happen in the past. Could you imagine Benchwarmer Bob’s dad complaining to Syd Hartman about Lurtsema’s coach? Ha!

Darren Campbell and David Stefano are the Two Old Bloggers. Both started their public commentary on the Vikings two decades ago on various blogs. They now do it via live streams on YouTube and Facebook. We appreciate your team fandom and that you take the time to enjoy it with us.

Here are the themes for the show:

Theme #1 - What are the energy and a new attitude going to be worth for the Vikings in 2022?

Theme #2 - What are the odds Kevin O’Connell can take the Vikes to a Super Bowl?

Theme #3 - Quick hitters, the magical mystery tour

Join us for your Minnesota Vikings talk amongst Two Old Bloggers and join the conversation! Fan with us!!! Come join the @Climb_ThePocket ’s & @DailyNorseman’s blogger show with Darren @KickassblogVike and Dave @Luft_Krigare, and enjoy an OUTSTANDING brew from @LakeMonsterBrew.