Breaking Down G Ed Ingram

With the 59th pick in the NFL Draft, the Vikings selected Ed Ingram, guard, LSU. The Vikings acquired the 59th pick in a trade with the Packers, which included the 53rd pick, in exchange for the 34th pick.

Ingram was ranked the 101st on the consensus big board, and 8th ranked guard. He was selected two picks after G Luke Goedeke, 100th on the consensus big board, was selected by Tampa Bay. The 49ers, with needs at both guard positions, had a top 30 visit with Ingram, and picked two spots after the Vikings.

Ingram was charged with sexually assaulting two minors when he was 16 years old. The case was brought in 2018 and Ingram was suspended for the season at LSU. The case was later dismissed and Ingram returned to the team in 2019.

Ingram participated in the Senior Bowl and won the practice award for top offensive lineman- voted on by the defensive linemen.

Ingram participated in the Senior Bowl and won the practice award for top offensive lineman- voted on by the defensive linemen.

Ingram has adequate athleticism and great arm length for the position. He weighed 312 at his pro day, which improves his weight score to 6.37. He’s described in scouting reports as having good upper body power, base and core strength with heavy hands.

Ingram turned 23 on 2/11/22.

Ingram was a 4-star recruit out of high school, the 13th ranked guard in his recruiting class. He was named 2nd Team All-SEC in 2021. He started at RG in 2017, but played LG from 2019-2021.

STRENGTHS: NFL-ready frame, mass and length ... heavy, heavy hands with the upper body explosion to knock rushers off balance ... owns the core power to hold his ground vs. bull rushers or supplant defenders in the run game ... works to keep his shoulders square to his target with his eyes and feet tied together ... stays balanced as a puller and redirects well to wash away rush counters ... violent block-finisher and is always looking for work ... enough mobility to pull or beat up linebackers at the second level ... his ID skills have gotten better and better ... did not have an accepted penalty over the last two seasons ... grew into a leadership role as a senior, especially with a late switch at offensive line coach for the 2021 season ... offers starting experience at both guard spots. WEAKNESSES: Excessive leaning opens the door for savvy defenders to eliminate his hands and open his shoulder ... his strike timing and placement needs continued maturation ... inconsistent latch mechanics on gap plays ... tends to sacrifice his balance when going for the kill shot ... his pre-snap recognition is improved, but still a work in progress ... he was arrested (August 2018) and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault, involving a minor; the charges were dismissed over a year later and he was reinstated to the football team. SUMMARY: A four-year starter at LSU, Ingram lined up at left guard in former offensive coordinator Jake Peetz’s spread scheme (zone and gap). After missing the 2018 season due to suspension, he returned to the team during LSU’s National Title-winning season in 2019 and was one of the few bright spots on an otherwise erratic offense the past two seasons. Ingram displays patient movements and steady pad level in his pass sets and keeps his eyes and feet on the same page to react with rushers. He has the stun strength to turn 330-pound defenders into folding chairs, but his aggressive blocking demeanor will leave him off-kilter at times. Overall, Ingram needs to clean up his leaning and hand mechanics, but he has the explosive upper body, strong base and competitive temperament to match up with defensive interior linemen at the next level. He is scheme-versatile and looks like a future NFL starter. - Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Off the field, there is quite a bit to discuss with Ingram. However, we’ll get to that later. On the field, he’s a steady player when he’s available. He’s been a starter on the LSU offensive line for the better part of five years, with some of his strongest play coming during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The LSU offense has struggled to find consistency recently, but Ingram was a lone bright spot down the stretch. The LSU G provided stability for the most important unit, and he earned All-SEC recognition in 2021, using the traits listed below. Ingram appears to be a viable NFL Draft prospect, but can he challenge for a spot in the early rounds? Ingram’s athletic profile Athleticism matters for every position. Generally, there’s a baseline threshold that players have to meet if they want to be considered for starting jobs in the future. Having said this, elite athleticism matters for some positions more than others. Elite athletes are often preferable at positions like wide receiver and cornerback because of the positional demands. In those 1-on-1 battles in space, having superior quickness or burst can be a deciding factor. On the interior line, where there’s less space to cover, less-than-elite athletes can get by. This isn’t to say that Ingram is a bad athlete; he’s solid, but he’s not elite. Even so, there are some appealing qualities within his profile. He’s a stout blocker with a strong lower body, and he also has good natural power and proportional length for his size. Going further, Ingram’s natural density makes him hard to move off-platform. He flashes solid weight transfer and lateral movement ability, and he has some modest torso flexibility when anchoring opposing linemen. The LSU guard possesses inhibiting grip strength and absorbs power well. Furthermore, he has decent leg drive, both when run blocking and mirroring rushers in pass protection. Execution beyond the athletic traits Ingram has a serviceable physical foundation in his NFL Draft scouting report, but his execution beyond that foundation is what truly strengthens his profile. More than anything, Ingram’s mechanics stand out. He’s a fundamentally sound player with a well-developed operational process. He keeps his hands and feet active even when unoccupied, and he’s rarely idle. In pass protection, Ingram constantly keeps his feet moving, and he generally has good punch placement. He keeps his hands tight and shoots into his opponent’s torso, as well as anchors with violence. His reaction quickness allows him to handle twists and stunts, and with his smooth footwork, he can easily maintain his balance. Some athletic mismatches can present challenges for Ingram, but his hands are quick and forceful enough to facilitate recovery after initial losses on a rep. He also has good grip strength when anchored and can lock up opponents that way. Ingram is slightly less consistent as a run blocker, but his natural power and leverage still allow him to produce. When he’s squared with his opponent, Ingram’s hard to get past. He also has his mauler moments; he exploits off-balance defenders and isn’t shy about imposing his will. The LSU G can throw defenders into the turf with his raw strength and has a finishing mentality on reps. Areas for improvement To this point, Ingram’s NFL Draft scouting report is fairly strong. From a diagnostic standpoint, he’s well on his way to becoming an NFL guard in some capacity. Having said this, there are some aspects of Ingram’s scouting report that might detract from his upside at the next level, most notably his athleticism. Again, the LSU guard isn’t a bad athlete, but he’s not an elite one, either. He only has modest explosiveness off the snap — although he did get off the snap better in 2021 — and his feet can be heavy and somewhat plodding in open space. He doesn’t have elite range when pulling at the second level, either. But again, he appears above-average in this regard. Additionally, Ingram lacks exceptional recovery athleticism and can struggle when facing displacement. If pass rushers get a step on him, it can be difficult for him to regain positioning and lock down gaps. He can be stiff at times in a phone booth, and more agile defenders could use that to his detriment. Going further, Ingram can also refine some operational parts of his game. His awareness when pulling can be inconsistent, as defenders sometimes sneak into the backfield behind him. His blocking angles in motion can improve, and he can also work to avoid sacrificing balance by leaning too far with his initial punches. Ingram occasionally misses the mark with his initial punches and appears too overzealous, but he improved this in 2021. Ingram’s NFL Draft scouting report overview Time and time again, we see interior offensive linemen with high floors go on to carve out roles at the NFL level. The position’s value is slightly deflated compared to its counterpart at offensive tackle. Nevertheless, so long as guards have serviceable athleticism, strength, and solid fundamentals, they can be viable starting candidates on the professional stage. At the very least, Ingram meets those requirements. He showed more explosiveness off the snap in 2021, but he may still fall short of the elite mark. More explosive defensive tackles can make first contact and get him off-balance. Furthermore, Ingram’s length — while proportionally strong — isn’t elite. Thus, he can’t always compensate and can be prone to rip moves as well. Nevertheless, when the biggest knocks on a prospect are that he might not have elite traits, you’re likely dealing with a strong all-around player who can be a solid NFL starter. That’s what Ingram appears to be. He’s a stout, well-leveraged blocker with a formidable base. Additionally, his active hands and violent style compounds his early utility. Ingram’s character could remain a question for teams, but simply earning a Senior Bowl invite was a good sign there. Thus, Ingram could ultimately follow in the steps of Solomon Kindley or Damien Lewis and earn early starting reps as a late Day 2 or early Day 3 pick. Ingram Player Profile The LSU Tigers have always had a knack for recruiting high-level talent, and Ingram was a part of that talent crop in 2017. Hailing from DeSoto, Texas, Ingram was a four-star recruit and a top-100 player. Listed as the eighth-best offensive guard in the nation and the 17th-best prospect in his state, Ingram drew interest from a host of Power Five schools. By the end of his recruiting cycle, the 327-pound Ingram had scholarship offers from Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas, and Mississippi State. A three-hour drive down I-35 South would have landed him in Austin for the Longhorns. Instead, however, Ingram was won over by LSU on an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge. He committed in April 2016, setting up the next chapter of his football career. Ingram’s career at LSU The LSU G quickly settled into his new routine with the Tigers, and his collegiate career got off to a fast start. After just one game, Ingram became the team’s starter at right guard and started the final 12 games of the season as a true freshman. Ingram was on pace to start over 40 games in his career, but events off the field in 2018 halted his advancement. We don’t know the whole story, but we can’t shy away from it either — these are things that NFL teams will scrutinize in their evaluations. In 2018, Ingram was arrested on allegations of aggravated sexual assault of a minor. LSU announced an indefinite suspension on August 3, 2018, citing a “violation of team rules.” Ingram missed the 2018 season due to this suspension, and his future was murky up until September of 2019 when the charges were suddenly dismissed. With his charges dismissed, Ingram was reinstated, and he was able to join up with his team again in 2019. He played in 12 games with three starts, then returned as a redshirt junior in 2020 and started all 10 games at left guard. Ingram had a chance to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. Instead, the LSU guard returned for his redshirt-senior season, which was a beneficial move for his stock. He again served as a full-time starter, achieved second-team All-SEC recognition, and earned a Senior Bowl invite. Ingram’s NFL Draft ascension Ingram is a talented player with a profile conducive to early success in the NFL. However, he will have to answer inquiries regarding the circumstances surrounding his 2018 absence. As far as the legal process is concerned, Ingram is innocent. That said, given the LSU football program’s recent history with sexual misconduct, questions will persist. In Ingram’s case, there are character implications, and those will bear weight in an NFL team’s choice to invest in him. Nevertheless, Ingram’s suspension is in the rearview mirror, and he did his part to return and continue to provide value for his team. He stayed in shape, jumped back into the action, and won back a starting role on the offensive line. Now, Ingram prepares to reach his ceiling for the 2022 NFL Draft. At his peak, he can be a solid NFL starter, with a violence to his game that could set the tone on game day. - Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network

Guard prospect with an up-and-down 2021 that muddies his evaluation headed into this year’s draft. Ingram’s run blocking is a notch below his pass protection and might not be an area where he improves enough as a pro. He lacks prototypical girth and bend for leverage and power at the point of attack, and his motor to sustain blocks is inconsistent. However, teams with patchy pass protection along their interior could bump Ingram up their board due to his consistent work in protecting the pocket. Ingram’s physical and play profiles are a bit mismatched, which could have him drifting between starter and backup during his career. - Lance Zierlein, nfl.com

Positives: Nice-sized blocker who is effective in motion. Starts with a wide base, sinks his butt, and blocks with tremendous leverage. Explosive at the point, stays square, and steers defenders from their angles of attack. Displays outstanding vision, picks up stunts and blitzes, and is very effective with his hands. Smooth pulling across the line of scrimmage, quick out to the second level, and annihilates opponents blocking in motion. Strong run blocker who turns defenders from the play. Displays terrific vision, works well with linemates, and hits as many defenders as possible every snap. Negatives: Lacks quick and fluid footwork sliding in space. Frame lacks bulk. Analysis: Ingram comes off a terrific senior campaign, and he’s a fluid lineman with great versatility. He possesses the strength to play in a power-gap system and the movement skills necessary to line up in a zone-blocking scheme. Ingram comes with nice upside and should only improve as he gets bigger and stronger. - Tony Pauline, Pro Football Network

Ed Ingram is a redshirt senior that has been a part of LSU Football since the 2017 season. Ingram saw his first action as a true freshman, playing in all 13 games. Ingram sat out the 2018 season due to off-the-field issues that were resolved at the beginning of the 2019 season and he has been a starter ever since. Ingram is a versatile offensive lineman that played both LG and RG during his career at LSU. Ingram is a strong, powerful run blocker that can move defensive linemen off the line of scrimmage. He has the athleticism to become an effective pulling guard in power run schemes. He can also work to the second level in a controlled manner to effectively block second-level defenders. Has a high-level football IQ in his pass sets that allows him to correctly pick up stunts and blitzing second-level defenders. Ingram is a multi-talented offensive lineman that has all of the athletic traits to become an immediate starter in the NFL. Ideal Role: Can play either guard position and give quality snaps as a tackle. Scheme Fit: This player is scheme versatile. Has athleticism and the strength to play in multiple schemes. Competitive Toughness: Ingram has exceptional competitive toughness as displayed by his willingness to finish blocks. Delivers blows that are meant to inflict pain on defenders. In his pass sets, he is always looking for extra work and an opportunity to get extra contact with a defender. Balance: Ingram has really good balance as displayed by his ability to work to the second level under control. When working a double team with a teammate, he has the lower-body control to come off the block and get to the second level under control, placing effective blocks. His balance also shows itself in his ability to pass off stunts when in pass protection, correctly moving from one defender to the other. Anchor Ability: Ingram has a thick, strong base that allows him to properly anchor against defenders who are attempting to bull rush. Can move his feet to mirror defenders and stay in front of them. Can also anchor on unexpected blitzers showing great reactionary power in his lower half to gather himself and hold the point. Lateral Mobility: Ingram has really good lateral mobility. The LSU run game has zone scheme principles that make offensive linemen have to move to out-leverage defenders and he does this really well. His lateral mobility is also on display in his pass sets. Ingram consistently showed the ability to adjust laterally to stunts and unexpected blitzers. Power at POA: Ingram’s quick first step allows him to generate good power at the snap and be able to move defenders off the line of scrimmage. When he is working a double with a teammate they usually dominate the point of attack and are successfully able to work to the second level. When he is single-blocking a defensive lineman, he comes off the ball with good leverage that allows him to generate movement on the defender. Hand Technique: In the run game, Ingram shows consistent inside hand placement. He is also deliberate in his hand replacement if they get too outside of the defender’s frame. In pass protection, Ingram can use improvements on timing shooting his hands. At times, he will shoot his hands too early and defenders are able to swipe them away and get past him. Versatility: Ingram’s versatility comes with his combination of size, strength, and athleticism. Has the overall body mass to play guard but also has the length to play tackle. Throughout his evaluation, Ingram showed the strength to be a reliable run blocker and the quick feet and reactionary athleticism to be a dependable tackle in the NFL. Pass Sets: Ingram plays with great patience in his pass sets. Has great spatial awareness to keep inside leverage to prevent defenders from being able to quickly win with inside moves. Ingram also has good lateral mobility that allows him to react to pass rushers’ counter moves. At times, he can let his momentum carry him to where he gets too much weight on his heels, which makes him vulnerable to a bull rush. Flexibility: Ingram has good flexibility that allows him to be a fluid mover on the interior of the offensive line. Ingram is a good puller because his athleticism allows him to quickly get out of his stance and bend the corner to get to the defenders. His flexibility is also displayed in his ability to keep great knee bend while he is working to the second level. This flexibility is a big reason why he is able to deliver powerful blows because it allows him to stay in a great powerful stance. - Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network

Ingram is #70 and playing left guard in all these videos.