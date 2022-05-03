Minnesota Vikings News and Links: 3 May 2022

Welcome, one and all, to your Open Thread for this Tuesday! We’re getting further removed from the 2022 NFL Draft and what the Minnesota Vikings did, which is bad because. . .well, there’s not a damn thing going on. I’m guessing that we’ll start getting rookie contracts signed before too much longer since there’s really no drama involved with that sort of thing anymore, but other than that it’s going to be a bit dull.

Since the last Open Thread

Yours truly sat down with the folks from Bears Talk Underground to talk about a strange Vikings/Bears matchup from 2008.

The Vikings did not exercise the fifth-year option on Garrett Bradbury’s contract, to the surprise of nobody.

Warren broke down the moves that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah made through the course of Draft Weekend.

Around the NFL

The Saints, who the Vikings will reportedly play in London in the early part of this season, signed free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Cardinals’ wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will miss the first six games of the 2022 season for violating the league’s Performance Enhancing Drug policy.

Media Selection of the Day

More Yacht Rock, you say? Sure, why not?

